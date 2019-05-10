Recipes For The Perfect Mother’s Day!

Are you ready to give the special women in your life the perfect Mother’s Day bash? Don’t worry, chef Bruce Kalman of Square Peg and Clamorhouse has you covered!

Mother’s Day Brunch: Frittata, asparagus, goat cheese, pasta, tomato olive salad

SERVES 2 PEOPLE

INGREDIENTS:

6 each large cage free eggs

¼ C heavy whipping cream

2oz extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbls unsalted butter

½ C asparagus, roasted and cut in ¼” pieces

1 C cooked spaghetti

3 Tbls goat cheese

To taste salt and pepper

PROCEDURE:

Preheat oven to 350F In a mixing bowl, combine the eggs and cream, salt and pepper, and using a whisk, whip until smooth In a nonstick skillet over medium heat, add the oil and butter, then the egg mixture Using a rubber spatula, scrape the bottom of the pan and mix the egg; continue to do this for about 30 seconds Add the asparagus, spaghetti and 2 Tbls of the goat cheese; make sure to spread the ingredients evenly around Place the pan in the oven on the middle rack; allow to cook about 5-6 minutes, until cooked through in the center Remove the pan from the oven and allow to cool for a few minutes before removing it from the pan, transfer onto a serving dish, top with remaining goat cheese

FOR THE SALAD

INGREDIENTS:

1 C heirloom cherry tomatoes, cut in ¼’s

¼ C castelvetrano olives, pitted and cracked in ¼’s

¼ C wild arugula leaves

1 Tbls fresh basil leaves

2 Tbls golden balsamic

¼ C extra virgin olive oil

1 each lemon, juice

To taste salt and pepper

PROCEDURE: