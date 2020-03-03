Reese Witherspoon, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus And More React To Deadly Tennessee Tornado

At least 22 people were killed in a devastating tornadoes that struck Nashville and several other counties in Tennessee early Tuesday morning. Over 140 buildings weredestroyed, and thousands of homes were left without power. Celebrities are sharing their support for the iconic country music city, sending prayers and well wishes via social media.
Thinking about my home and family in Nashville and how fortunate I am that my place and loved ones have remained safe in these deadly tornados . My heart is broken for my home state. So much loss and damage. We are #NashvilleStrong and will rebuild together! Follow @happyhippiefdn for updates on shelter and ways to get active! I am receiving information just as fast as everyone else at this point so stay tuned and we will share info as quickly as possible!
Oh nashville. 💔 very sad morning. how do we start to help? point me in the right direction and let’s start helping and healing.
— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 3, 2020
We are at a loss for words right now!! Crazy waking up on the other side of the world and seeing so much destruction in our city Nashville and surrounding counties and cities. Praying for all of the people and families affected and our hearts go out to those that have lost love ones in this crazy tornado. #prayingfornashville #bigprayersup
For those I’m hearing from today wondering how to help quickly, The Music City Inc foundation was started after the floods to get relief to people locally. It can immediately help those most severely impacted by things like these Nashville tornadoes. The Music City Inc. foundation will be buying gift cards for essentials and will get them in the hands of the most impacted families right away. Make a donation through Venmo or PayPal with [email protected] or you can make a check to the Music City Inc. Foundation and send to One Nashville Place, 150 Fourth Ave., North, Suite G-250 Nashville, TN 37219 Nashville is resilient. I have so much faith in this community and it’s ability to be there for those in need.
My heart and prayers go out to those affected by the devastating tornado in Nashville. If there’s a city that will conquer adversity, it is the city of music. Yesterday, today, and every day forward, #ibelieveinnashville ♥️ xoP
— Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) March 3, 2020
Praying for everyone in Nashville and Middle Tennessee dealing with the aftermath of last night’s tornado. 🙏🏻I’m just heartbroken and saying special prayers for the families who lost loved ones. Please stay safe. 💔
— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) March 3, 2020
Me and my fam are safe but many friends aren’t so lucky. We did live right in one of the worst hit spots a matter of months ago. It’s so crazy. I’m so nervous to find out who the fatalities are. Nashville is so tight knit. 💔 I’m gonna help in any way I can. https://t.co/kfzGmtbixI
— K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) March 3, 2020
My wife & I are deeply saddened by last nights tragic events in Tennessee. Our thoughts & prayers are with our community. We can all help by donating directly to ( https://t.co/e4dW8nhvcA ) Please give what you can. If it’s 10 cents or 10 dollars every bit helps. pic.twitter.com/NX9bq05yQv
— Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) March 3, 2020
I’ll be making a donation Chris. I urge anyone else on here to consider doin so as well if you please. https://t.co/tClj2xUMjl
— chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) March 3, 2020
Thinking about my family, friends, and colleagues affected by the Nashville tornado. My heart is with the entire community as they recover from the devastation #IBelieveInNashville
— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 3, 2020
@astephens1110 and I ducked around this crazy cell and landed at john tune airport around 11:30 last night, coming back from LA. Glad we landed when we did. Wouldn’t have been so good an hour later. It was the cell that turned into the tornado. Lot of people lost their homes, including our drummer, and a lot of people in need. But no one comes together as a city like #nashville does.
Sending so much love to my Nashville people after the tornado. Stay strong.
— Connie Britton (@conniebritton) March 3, 2020
The tornado must have missed our block by an inch because we are alright but I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city. There are so many people in the streets helping already, though. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes. pic.twitter.com/pv2VPCafhc
— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 3, 2020
My heart is with everyone in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornados. Sending you my love and prayers.
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 3, 2020
Many of you have probably seen the iconic “I Believe In Nashville” murals that started popping up after the big flood ten years ago. It’s since stood as a symbol of resilience and togetherness. We are heartbroken for our community after last night’s tragic tornado, but know that together we will rise up and rebuild again!! Grateful that our loved ones are safe, but our thoughts are with all those who have experienced loss.