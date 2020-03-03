Reese Witherspoon, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus And More React To Deadly Tennessee Tornado

At least 22 people were killed in a devastating tornadoes that struck Nashville and several other counties in Tennessee early Tuesday morning. Over 140 buildings weredestroyed, and thousands of homes were left without power. Celebrities are sharing their support for the iconic country music city, sending prayers and well wishes via social media.

Oh nashville. 💔 very sad morning. how do we start to help? point me in the right direction and let’s start helping and healing. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 3, 2020

My heart and prayers go out to those affected by the devastating tornado in Nashville. If there’s a city that will conquer adversity, it is the city of music. Yesterday, today, and every day forward, #ibelieveinnashville ♥️ xoP — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) March 3, 2020

Praying for everyone in Nashville and Middle Tennessee dealing with the aftermath of last night’s tornado. 🙏🏻I’m just heartbroken and saying special prayers for the families who lost loved ones. Please stay safe. 💔 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) March 3, 2020

Me and my fam are safe but many friends aren’t so lucky. We did live right in one of the worst hit spots a matter of months ago. It’s so crazy. I’m so nervous to find out who the fatalities are. Nashville is so tight knit. 💔 I’m gonna help in any way I can. https://t.co/kfzGmtbixI — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) March 3, 2020

My wife & I are deeply saddened by last nights tragic events in Tennessee. Our thoughts & prayers are with our community. We can all help by donating directly to ( https://t.co/e4dW8nhvcA ) Please give what you can. If it’s 10 cents or 10 dollars every bit helps. pic.twitter.com/NX9bq05yQv — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) March 3, 2020

I’ll be making a donation Chris. I urge anyone else on here to consider doin so as well if you please. https://t.co/tClj2xUMjl — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) March 3, 2020

Thinking about my family, friends, and colleagues affected by the Nashville tornado. My heart is with the entire community as they recover from the devastation #IBelieveInNashville — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 3, 2020

Sending so much love to my Nashville people after the tornado. Stay strong. — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) March 3, 2020

The tornado must have missed our block by an inch because we are alright but I am so depleted looking at the damage that has happened to our beautiful city. There are so many people in the streets helping already, though. Thinking of those who lost their loved ones + homes. pic.twitter.com/pv2VPCafhc — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 3, 2020

My heart is with everyone in Tennessee who has been affected by the tornados. Sending you my love and prayers. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 3, 2020

—by Katcy Stephan