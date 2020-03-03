Reese Witherspoon, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus And More React To Deadly Tennessee Tornado

At least 22 people were killed in a devastating tornadoes that struck Nashville and several other counties in Tennessee early Tuesday morning. Over 140 buildings weredestroyed, and thousands of homes were left without power. Celebrities are sharing their support for the iconic country music city, sending prayers and well wishes via social media.

For those I’m hearing from today wondering how to help quickly, The Music City Inc foundation was started after the floods to get relief to people locally. It can immediately help those most severely impacted by things like these Nashville tornadoes. The Music City Inc. foundation will be buying gift cards for essentials and will get them in the hands of the most impacted families right away. Make a donation through Venmo or PayPal with [email protected] or you can make a check to the Music City Inc. Foundation and send to One Nashville Place, 150 Fourth Ave., North, Suite G-250 Nashville, TN 37219 Nashville is resilient. I have so much faith in this community and it’s ability to be there for those in need.

—by Katcy Stephan

