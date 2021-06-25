Reese Witherspoon, Sophie Turner and More Celebrities Pay Tribute To Conan O’Brien After Last Late Night Show

Conan O’Brien said goodbye to late-night TV after 11 years at TBS with a heartfelt final monologue.

The 58-year-old host thanked his sidekick, Andy Richter, his network executives, and his family who were in the audience.

“I have devoted all of my adult life, all of it, to pursuing this strange phantom intersection between smart and stupid,” he said. “And there’s a lot of people that believe the two cannot coexist. But god, I will tell you, it is something that I believe religiously. I think when smart and stupid come together, it’s very difficult, but if you can make it happen, I think it’s the most beautiful thing in the world,” Conan said as he reflected on his 28 years hosting late-night television.

Jack Black, Will Ferrell, Homer Simpsons and more appeared on the final episode of his show while other celebrities took to social media to share tributes to the longtime TV host.

Reese Witherspoon shared a photo and video clips from her appearance on his show, writing, “Can’t say enough kind words about Conan O’Brien. What a brilliant, kind, hysterically funny and genuinely curious late night host. He always listened to my crazy stories and laughed at my weird jokes every time I can around for a visit. Thank you Conan and the whole @teamcoco for keeping us laughing for so many years!”