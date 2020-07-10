Reese Witherspoon’s 16-Year-Old Son Deacon Launches Music Career With ‘Long Run’

Deacon Phillippe has launched his music career!

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s son released his debut single titled “Long Run” on July 10. The 16-year-old is credited as a songwriter on the dance-pop song, which features the vocals of singer Nina Nesbitt.

“Long Run out now on all platforms,” Deacon announced to fans on Instagram. “Hope you guys enjoy link in bio… @ninanesbitt lets gooo.”

Earlier in the week, the teen also teased the release on his social media. “Just the beginning,” he captioned a snap from a recent photo shoot. The post prompted the “Legally Blonde” star and proud mom to reply, “Excited about this.”

Reese also gushed, “New Song of the Summer! #LongRun So proud of my son @deaconphillippe… his first single with the incredibly talented @ninanesbitt is out now! It’s the perfect summer bop with a sick beat and dope drops (is that what the kids say?!) check it out! link in my stories.”

Deacon’s dad also joined in the family celebration! “#LongRun OUT NOW on all platforms!” Ryan wrote. “Stream it nonstop for me. So proud of you @deaconphillippe & what a voice @ninanesbitt CONGRATS YOU TWO!”

— Gabi Duncan