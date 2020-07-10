Reese Witherspoon’s 16-Year-Old Son Deacon Launches Music Career With ‘Long Run’

Deacon Phillippe has launched his music career!

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s son released his debut single titled “Long Run” on July 10. The 16-year-old is credited as a songwriter on the dance-pop song, which features the vocals of singer Nina Nesbitt.

“Long Run out now on all platforms,” Deacon announced to fans on Instagram. “Hope you guys enjoy link in bio… @ninanesbitt lets gooo.”

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Phillippe Teaches Her How To Dap

Earlier in the week, the teen also teased the release on his social media. “Just the beginning,” he captioned a snap from a recent photo shoot. The post prompted the “Legally Blonde” star and proud mom to reply, “Excited about this.”

Reese also gushed, “New Song of the Summer! #LongRun So proud of my son @deaconphillippe… his first single with the incredibly talented @ninanesbitt is out now! It’s the perfect summer bop with a sick beat and dope drops (is that what the kids say?!) check it out! link in my stories.”

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon Embarrasses Son Deacon Phillippe With Dance Moves

View this post on Instagram

Just the beginning

A post shared by deacon (@deaconphillippe) on

Deacon’s dad also joined in the family celebration! “#LongRun OUT NOW on all platforms!” Ryan wrote. “Stream it nonstop for me. So proud of you @deaconphillippe & what a voice @ninanesbitt CONGRATS YOU TWO!”

— Gabi Duncan

Copyright © 2020 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.