Refresh Your Roots & Conceal Gray Hair With These Under $40 Must-Haves

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

If you dye your hair, you might occasionally need to touch up your roots. Whether you’re using semi-permanent or permanent hair color, your hair will grow, which means your roots will start to show your natural hair color.

While we might love hair growth, we might not always love showing our roots. That’s where we come in. Our team of beauty and shopping experts has rounded up a selection of root cover-up powder and temporary root touch-up spray so you can maintain your chosen hair color.

These root concealer options work for a wide variety of hair types and colors. They provide gray coverage and are designed to cover hair colors such as light brown, dark brown, blonde, and red. And did we mention these products are all under $40? You can even score a root touch-up spray for just $15 below!

Skip the overpriced salon visit! Touch up your roots and hide gray hair with these hair styling must-haves.

