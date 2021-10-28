Regina King Gushes Over Her Career Being Cemented In History At TCL Chinese Theatre

Regina King has left a permanent mark in Hollywood!

The Oscar-winning actress imprinted her hands and feet at the forecourt of the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday to commemorate her acting and directing accolades.

After the 50-year-old placed her hands and feet in cement for the prestigious honor, she told Access Hollywood what it meant to have her career officially be cemented in Hollywood.

“I’m still taking it all in … I’ve been playing it cool the week coming up to this … but as I woke up and we got closer and closer, I got those butterflies in my stomach,” she said.

Regina also noted why it’s totally “surreal” to be a permanent fixture at the beloved theatre, sharing, “I’m going to be forever in this space that I’ve known forever at a place where all the greats have made their mark.”

The imprinting ceremony comes amid celebrations for her latest movie, “The Harder They Fall,” which is available to stream on Netflix now.

Earlier this month, Regina told Access Hollywood what drew her to the western role at the movie’s premiere in Los Angeles, sharing, “Personally I don’t have women in my life who are not strong.”

Adding, “So, there’s not really a desire to play any different because that’s what I know of women.”

