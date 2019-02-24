Renee Zellweger Gets Totally Choked Up Over Regina King’s Oscars Win!

Renee Zellweger was totally overcome with emotion at the Vanity Fair Oscars bash on Sunday night as she watched her good friend Regina King accept her Oscar award for Best Supporting Actress!

Access spied Renee sitting down to watch Regina as she tearfully accepted her award and thanked her mom.

“To be standing here, representing one of the greatest artists of our time, James Baldwin, it’s a little surreal,” Regina said. “James Baldwin birthed this baby, Barry you nurtured her, you surrounded her with so much love and support and so it’s appropriate for me to be standing here because I’m an example of when support and love is poured into someone.”

And then Regina began to cry as she turned the thank yous to her mom, Gloria King, who was her date.

“Mom, I love you so much. Thank you for teaching me that God is always leaning, always has been leaning in my direction,” Regina said.

Renee, who starred with Regina in “Jerry Maguire,” was clearly emotional from Regina’s touching speech. Access producers spotted her getting choked up as she hung on every word.

Aww — we love friends who support each other!