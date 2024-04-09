Renée Zellweger & Hugh Grant Returning For New ‘Bridget Jones’ Movie

Bridget Jones is back! The iconic British character will return to the big screen for a new movie in the beloved romantic comedy franchise, Access Hollywood has learned.

Stars Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant are set to reprise their respective roles as the charmingly awkward Bridget and her former flame, Daniel Cleaver, per multiple reports. The upcoming sequel, “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy,” is said to follow the same-titled novel in Helen Fielding’s book series that follows Bridget’s experience as a single mother in her 50s.

The new film will reportedly stream on Peacock in time for Valentine’s Day 2025, and co-stars Emma Thompson, Chiwetel Ejiofor and “White Lotus” breakout Leo Woodall.

This marks the first “Bridget Jones” feature in nearly a decade. It’s been even longer since Zellweger and Grant teamed up, with the latter sitting out 2016’s “Bridget Jones’s Baby” and last appearing in the 2004 sequel “Edge of Reason.”

The series’ first installment in 2001, “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” earned the Texas-born Zellweger a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her convincing portrayal as the lovable Brit. It was also a box office hit, earning more than $300 million worldwide.

In 2016, Zellweger shared with Vanity Fair that she’s as big a Bridget fan as the movies’ audience is and why she finds the character so endearing.

“What I love the most about Bridget is her vulnerability and her openness,” she said at the time. “I love that she makes it OK to be imperfect. That makes me root and cheer for her every time.”