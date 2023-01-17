Revamp Your Makeup Bag With New Beauty Products For $20 Or Less

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.
Are you feeling like your makeup routine has gotten a little too, well, routine? Need some new inspo or looking to switch things up with some new products?
We’ve been there, and we hear you. Sometimes our go-to beauty products and routines just need a little refresh!
If you’re looking for some new makeup products (or even just want to treat yourself) without breaking the bank, look no further. We’ve put together a list of some of our favorite products that are all $20 or less!
So take a look at our picks and treat yourself!
Tea Face Mist
by Wags$20.00
+ Honey Lip Polish, No 40
by Verishop$12.00
Baggage Claim Eye Mask Packette
by Verishop$5.00
Wingman-liquid-liner
by Verishop$18.00
Wander Cushion
by Verishop$12.00
Bath Bomb
by Verishop$5.00
+ Honey Lip Butter, No 40
by Verishop$12.00
Stash
by Verishop$20.00
Hot Flush Blush
by Verishop$20.00
+ Honey Mini Body Polish No 05 – 1 OZ.
by Verishop$6.50
Swipe Right 12 Hr Mascara
by Verishop$20.00
Dew Balm
by Verishop$18.00
Beauty Plump it Up Lip Gloss / Clear – White
by Verishop$11.90
Muscle-soak-packets
by Verishop$6.50
Mini Unlashed Volume And Curl Mascara
by Verishop$12.00
EVERYDAY Mineral Tinted Face Sunscreen
by Unsun Cosmetics$17.99
Anti-Wrinkle Defense
by Lumin Skin$19.00
No-Nonsense Charcoal Cleanser
by Lumin Skin$16.00
Eye-Puff Deflator
by Lumin Skin$12.00
Lovery Almond Milk & Honey Body Butter – Ultra Hydrating Shea Butter Cream
by Lovery$15.29
Ghost Veil Lip Primer
by Lime Crime$14.00
Velvetines Lip Liner
by Lime Crime$6.00
Bushy Brow Pen
by Lime Crime$15.00
Velvetines Liquid Lipstick
by Lime Crime$15.00
Plushies Soft Liquid Lipstick
by Lime Crime$15.00
Sunkissed Glimmering Skin Sticks
by Lime Crime$9.00
Freckle Pen
by Lime Crime$15.00
Hydrating Hair Mask
by Lime Crime$20.00
Coconut Face Mist
by Gentlehomme$12.99
Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager
by Dermstore$18.00
Bounce Back
by Bubble Skincare$12.00
Mask & Relax Set
by Bubble Skincare$20.00
