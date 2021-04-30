‘RHOA’: Porsha Williams Shares What Really Went Down With LaToya Ali ‘On The Coffee Table’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Porsha Williams is setting the record straight!

In an Access Hollywood exclusive sneak peek clip of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion, the reality star explains what really went down with LaToya Ali on the infamous coffee table during Cynthia Bailey’s dungeon-themed bachelorette party in South Carolina.

“That’s one of the things that was blurry,” Porsha admitted after host Andy Cohen asked about the intimate moment.

Porsha then noted that it came back to her that LaToya “was doing a thing on me” and clarified that LaToya’s “face was here” while pointing to her downstairs region.

