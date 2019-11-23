‘RHOA’s’ Kandi Burruss Welcomes Baby No. 3 Via Surrogate: ‘We’re So In Love’

Kandi Burruss is a mom of three! The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star welcomed her third child, a daughter named Blaze, via surrogate on Friday, Nov. 22, according to multiple reports.

The newborn arrived at 6:54 p.m. and weighed 8 lbs., 1 oz, per an apparent text message from Kandi shared on “The Shade Room’s” Instagram page.

“I’m so thankful to add another healthy, beautiful, baby girl to the family!” the text read.

Kandi appeared to confirm the news with a comment on the post, writing, “we’re so in love!” alongside a red heart emoji.

She and husband Todd Tucker, 46, have been open about the family planning challenges they’ve faced, including the decision to find a gestational carrier after Kandi’s high-risk pregnancy with their now 3-year-old son Ace and her history of uterine fibroids. Their journey is expected to continue unfolding throughout “RHOA’s” 12th season.

On the premiere episode earlier this month, Kandi revealed that her surrogate had been expecting twins until one of the embryos sadly “didn’t continue.” Despite the setback, the 43-year-old shared that she was staying optimistic about the pregnancy.

“I was sad at first, but then I just had to be grateful that the one made it,” she said.

In addition to Blaze and Ace, Kandi is also mom to daughter Riley, 17, with ex-boyfriend Russell Spencer, and stepmom to Todd’s 22-year-old daughter, Kaela, from a previous relationship.

— Erin Biglow