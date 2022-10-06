‘RHOBH’ Reunion Leaves Kyle Richards In Tears Amid Lisa Rinna & Kathy Hilton Feud – Watch Trailer!

A sneak peek look at “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion is finally here – and you better hold onto your diamonds.

The explosive teaser opens with Kyle Richards in tears, admitting that she’s “really not OK right now” and asking if she can leave after the dramatic day of filming.

The trailer then provides intense previews of the ladies discussing all the drama that ensued on season 12 of the hit Bravo show, including Kathy Hilton’s alleged “meltdown” and her ongoing feud with Lisa Rinna.

Watch the full trailer below:

Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” three-part reunion premieres on Wednesday, October 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.