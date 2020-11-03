‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi Split After 21-Year Marriage

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne and husband Tom Girardi and splitting after 21 years of marriage.

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” The Bravo star shared in a statement to Access Hollywood, “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

Adding, “It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

The reality star and attorney tied the knot in 1999 after meeting in a West Hollywood restaurant where Erika worked.

The 49-year-old shared how the couple met in her 2018 memoir, “Pretty Mess” writing, “After a year of working in the restaurant, one night I decided to slip Tom my telephone number.”

“We were standing in front of the giant fireplace. ‘Did you hear I was single?’ I asked,” she continued.

The couple were engaged six months after meeting.

Even though there is a 33-year age difference between Erika and Tom, she has always defended the validity of their relationship.

“I’ve dealt with this forever: the younger woman that married the wealthier, older man,” she said on “RHOBH”

Adding, “I mean, I’m tired of having to justify my 20-year marriage. Go get a 20-year marriage, then come f–king talk to me.”

In 2017, Erika revealed to Any Cohen that she does not have a prenup, explaining, “A prenup wouldn’t stand in his way anyway…It’s gonna be all Tom’s way, I assure you. He’ll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds!”

Erika’s marriage to Tom is her second after previously being married to Thomas Zizzo who shares a 26-year-old son with.