‘RHOBH’ Stops Filming As Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, & Garcelle Beauvais Test Positive For COVID (Reports)

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has reportedly halted production due to COVID-19.

The hit Bravo show has temporarily stopped filming the upcoming season after Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Garcelle Beauvais recently tested positive for the virus, according to multiple reports.

A source told TMZ that Erika, Lisa and Garcelle’s symptoms are mild, but the show will be on a “brief hiatus” for at least a couple of weeks.

Garcelle, who also serves as co-host of “The Real,” took to Instagram on Monday to share the news of her COVID-19 diagnosis.

“I found out that I tested positive for COVID. I feel okay, I’m sure I will continue to feel okay. My boys are being tested, so far they’ve tested negative. We’re going to continue testing them,” she said in the IG video, referencing her 14-year-old twin sons Jaid and Jax.

The 55-year-old also noted in her caption that she’s “thankful to be vaccinated and to not be showing symptoms.”

Season 12 of “RHOBH” reportedly started filming back in October as Erika’s legal woes with her estranged husband Tom Girardi continue to play out.

On a recent episode of Access Hollywood’s digital franchise, “Housewives Nightcap,” Kyle Richards explained why the scandal surrounding Erika and her ex has been a “lose, lose” for the cast.

– Lauren Herbert