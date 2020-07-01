‘RHOC’ Alum Heather Dubrow’s Daughter Comes Out As Bisexual

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Heather Dubrow is one proud mama! The reality star reposted a photo from her daughter Max Dubrow’s Instagram account where the 16-year-old came out as bisexual.

“I love you my beautiful, hilarious, amazing child! I am SO proud to be your Mother!” Heather wrote alongside the photo of Max with a Pride flag draped around her shoulders.

Friends and family—Max included!—absolutely loved Heather’s supportive message to her daughter. “HAHAH i love u mom!!! thanks for being the best, most supportive mom in the world,” Max commented on the photo.

TV host Daisy Fuentes agreed with Max’s sentiment, commenting, “You are the best most supportive parents with the most beautiful loving family.”

Heather’s daughter herself had revealed the news on Instagram hours before her mother’s post alongside a hysterical caption.

“i always knew i was bi, i just thought it was bipolar,” she wrote.

But that wasn’t the only news Max revealed about her personal life—the teen took to Instagram stories and encouraged viewers to ask her questions! When one fan asked if she is “dating anyone atm,” the Max replied that she’s “single.”

Max shared the news with friends on June 30, just in time for the last day of Pride month!