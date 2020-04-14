‘RHOC’ Alum Kara Keough Bosworth’s Newborn Dies After Childbirth Complications

Kara Keough Bosworth is mourning an unimaginable loss. The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum revealed her son, McCoy Casey Bosworth, died earlier this month following childbirth complications.
In an emotional Instagram message on Tuesday, Kara shared that McCoy was born shortly after 3 a.m. on April 6, weighing 11 pounds, 4 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. The newborn “surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection),” Kara wrote, before disclosing that he sadly succumbed to shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.
View this post on Instagram
On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection). During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord. He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts. I wrote this for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in his honor: “Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing… and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty – lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact… that he was an answered prayer… that he was a hero. May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.” ——————————————— And Jesus said, “Very truly I tell you, you will weep and mourn while the world rejoices. You will grieve, but your grief will turn to joy. A woman giving birth to a child has pain because her time has come; but when her baby is born she forgets the anguish because of her joy that a child is born into the world. So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.” John 16:20 Until we see you again… We love you, McCoy.
Kara went on to confirm that the newborn’s organs were donated and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to make sure McCoy’s legacy contributed to an important cause.”He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts,” she penned, adding the note she penned for the organ and tissue procurement team to read in her son’s honor.
“Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing… and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty – lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude,” the letter read. “May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact… that he was an answered prayer… that he was a hero May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.”
Kara concluded her post with a moving Bible passage and send-off for her little one.
“Until we see you again… We love you McCoy,” she wrote.
Kara, 31, and husband Kyle Bosworth, 33, are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Decker Kate. The reality star announced she was expecting again with an enthusiastic blog post back in October, and kept fans updated on her pregnancy with regular baby bump photos on Instagram.
Kara’s mom, Jeana Keough, was an original “RHOC” cast member and reposted her daughter’s tragic news on her own Instagram story.
Copyright © 2020 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.