‘RHOC’ Alum Kara Keough Bosworth’s Newborn Dies After Childbirth Complications

Kara Keough Bosworth is mourning an unimaginable loss. The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum revealed her son, McCoy Casey Bosworth, died earlier this month following childbirth complications.

In an emotional Instagram message on Tuesday, Kara shared that McCoy was born shortly after 3 a.m. on April 6, weighing 11 pounds, 4 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. The newborn “surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection),” Kara wrote, before disclosing that he sadly succumbed to shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.

Kara went on to confirm that the newborn’s organs were donated and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to make sure McCoy’s legacy contributed to an important cause.”He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts,” she penned, adding the note she penned for the organ and tissue procurement team to read in her son’s honor.

“Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing… and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty – lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude,” the letter read. “May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact… that he was an answered prayer… that he was a hero May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.”

Kara concluded her post with a moving Bible passage and send-off for her little one.

“Until we see you again… We love you McCoy,” she wrote.

Kara, 31, and husband Kyle Bosworth, 33, are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Decker Kate. The reality star announced she was expecting again with an enthusiastic blog post back in October, and kept fans updated on her pregnancy with regular baby bump photos on Instagram.

Kara’s mom, Jeana Keough, was an original “RHOC” cast member and reposted her daughter’s tragic news on her own Instagram story.

