‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge’s Ex-Husband Simon Barney Diagnosed With Stage 3 Throat Cancer

Simon Barney, ex-husband to “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, revealed to People that he has been diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer.

Barney, 53, told the magazine that he first began experiencing symptoms last May, and was eventually diagnosed with cancer, which spread into his throat, tonsils, and lymph nodes.

He kept the diagnosis private until January, but told his family first. His ex-wife Tamra Judge explained to People, “He told me the news and we both literally started crying. I just couldn’t believe it. My first thought was, ‘I don’t want to take my kids to their dad’s funeral,’ and immediately, any ill feelings between the two of us just vanished. At the end of the day, none of that matters. All we have to do is rally together to make it through this.”

Despite the devastating news, the father of three says it’s changed his relationships with family members in a positive way. “It’s kind of like a new beginning for me and my family. It’s really brought everyone closer together.” He says Judge has even become close with his fiancée of nine years, Catushia Ienni.

An aggressive treatment combination of radiation and chemotherapy has left Barney feeling like he was “run over” by a truck. He says he’s experienced side effects including a metallic taste in his mouth, constant buzzing in his ear, and hair loss.

Barney isn’t letting the diagnosis and difficult treatment take away his hopeful demeanor. “I’m a huge optimist; the glass is always half full, not half empty. And I’ve always been that way, the cancer just enhanced it. And everyone in my life has been so supportive and offered to drive me to treatments and take care of me, but my whole motto is, ‘Don’t treat me like a cancer patient because that’s not how I want to be treated.’ So I stay strong and don’t let this take me down. Because if your attitude sucks — if you start believing, ‘Oh my God, cancer’s a death sentence’ — then you’re done.”

Barney hopes that sharing his story can help others: “I think everything happens for a reason, I think your destiny is pretty much set for you, and you’re here to learn lessons. This has been a tough lesson for me. And I’m hoping it can be a lesson for others, too.”

