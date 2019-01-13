‘RHONY’ Alum Jill Zarin Honors Late Husband Bobby On 1-Year Anniversary Of His Death

Jill Zarin is looking back while moving forward.

The “Real Housewives of New York City” alum paid tribute to her late husband, Bobby, on the 1-year anniversary of his death. Jill honored his memory with a touching post on Sunday, and explained why acknowledging the milestone helps bring closure to such a difficult time.

“It is hard to imagine a life without him but he wanted me to move on… find love again and that ‘life is for the living,'” she wrote on Instagram. “I want to share some photos & videos no one has seen with all of you. We all remember the incredible man, father, brother, friend and husband he was. Bobby Zarin will never be forgotten.”

Jill accompanied her message with a slew of pictures and a video montage featuring The Beatles’ classic song “In My Life.” Her daughter, Ally Shapiro, appeared in multiple shots, along with Jill’s former “RHONY” castmates including Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel.

The reality star also addressed followers directly in a series of clips on Instagram Stories, which she appeared to take shortly after waking up.

“Bobby was such a big and important part of my life that I will never forget,” Jill said in bed, while putting her hand over her heart.

“The year of mourning has been very introspective for me,” she continued. “I’m glad I had it, but now it’s time to move on to my life in different ways.”

The 55-year-old is fulfilling her promise. Last month, she and new boyfriend Gary Brody made their relationship Instagram official. The couple reportedly started dating over the summer, and was spotted attending both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open together.

Bobby passed away on Jan. 13, 2018 after a battle with thyroid cancer. He was 71 years old.

