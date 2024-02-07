‘RHONY’: Erin Lichy Debunks Rumors Of Blending New & Old Cast For Upcoming Season

Erin Lichy is clearing up the rumors!

While chatting on Access Hollywood’s podcast “Housewives Nightcap,” Erin addressed all the casting rumors surrounding the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of New York.”

“I could tell you that were not like joining forces with (RHONY) Legacy. It’s not happening,” Erin claimed, referring to the speculation that Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Luann De Lesseps could be returning to the franchise.

Adding, “I don’t think it makes sense, because the other thing is if it’s going to be us and them, it’s going to feel like two separate groups that are like almost battling each other, you know?”

Rumors started to swirl after the OG “RHONY” ladies, including Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, and Sonja Morgan, returned to Bravo for the season 5 of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” dubbed “RHONY Legacy.”

As far as when cameras will start rolling on the new season and who will be on it, Erin says she is still in the dark.

