‘RHOSLC’ Star Jennie Nguyen Fired Over Resurfaced Posts

Jennie Nguyen is no longer a reality show housewife.

After the reality star’s controversial social media posts resurfaced last week, Bravo made the decision to remove the 44-year-old from the cast of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

“Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.’ We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions, ” the network said in a statement on Tuesday.

Throughout the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, Nguyen allegedly posted memes and images describing protestors as “BLM Thugs” and “violent gangs” on her since-deactivated Facebook account.

After the post resurfaced last week, Nguyen apologized on Instagram, saying, “I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today. At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were.”

Adding, “It’s why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own. I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.”

Nearly all of Nguyen’s former co-stars, including Meredith Marks, Jen Shah and Lisa Barlow, have publicly condemned her past posts and unfollowed her on Instagram.