Richard Gere Gives Surprise Declaration Of Love To His Wife At Golden Globes: ‘Alejandra I Love You…’

Richard Gere is a newly-married man and he wants the world to know it!

The notoriously private star gave a surprising declaration of love to his wife, Alejandra Silva, as he took the stage at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards to present the award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture!

“Alejandra, I love you! You can go to sleep now,” Richard said straight to camera before he presented the award.

Richard Gere gave his wife Alejandra Silva the best kind of shout out at the #GoldenGlobes – permission to go to sleep! 😴 pic.twitter.com/uLV2ZPSfx3 — Access (@accessonline) January 7, 2019

The 69-year-old star is known for keeping his love life under wraps and even married his love in a super private ceremony last year at their Bedford, New York, home. But clearly Richard doesn’t’ feel the need to hide his amor anymore.

He and Alejandra are also expecting their first child together. In September, the couple subtly announced that Alejandra was pregnant with their first child. She shared the happy news on her Instagram account with a photo of the Dalai Lama blessing her baby belly.

“A very special moment just a few minutes ago… Getting blessings for our precious to come,” Silva wrote alongside the snap. “We couldn’t announce it before telling HH Dalai Lama☺️,” added the 35-year-old Spanish businesswoman!

This will be Richard’s second child — and well, the first time we’ve ever heard him give his leading lady a shoutout on TV!

