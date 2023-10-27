Richard Moll, ‘Night Court’ Star Who Played Bull The Bailiff, Dead At 80

The “Night Court” family has lost one of its fan-favorite stars.

Richard Moll, who appeared as Bull the bailiff on the original run of NBC’s courtroom comedy from 1984 to 1992, has died. He was 80 years old.

Moll’s publicist confirmed the sad news to multiple outlets on Friday, noting that the actor passed away at his home in Big Bear Lake, Calif. A cause of death was not immediately made public.

In addition to his nine seasons on “Night Court,” Moll’s TV work included appearances on “Cold Case,” “Anger Management” and “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.” He also voiced characters in “The Adventures of Batman and Robin” and “Spider-Man: The Animated Series,” and had film roles in “But I’m a Cheerleader,” Scary Movie 2″ and “Jingle All the Way.”

Moll is reportedly survived by his children, Chloe and Mason, as well as two stepchildren, Cassandra and Morgan, and his ex-wife, Susan Brown, to whom he was married from 1993 to 2005.

Standing at 6 feet 8 inches, Moll was best known for “Night Court” as the towering but lovable Bull. The character did not return for the recent “Night Court” reboot.