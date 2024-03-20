Richard Simmons Clarifies Skin Cancer Announcement After Cryptic ‘Dying’ Post

Richard Simmons is sharing another important health update.

The fitness guru alarmed fans once again this week with what seemed like an announcement that he’d been diagnosed with skin cancer. Richard, 75, posted a lengthy social media story recounting his experience with basal cell carcinoma, including the successful treatment he received.

However, despite many assuming he’d come forward with current news, Richard later clarified that his cancer account was from the distant past.

“I have had a tremendous amount of responses on my message regarding skin cancer. It happened so many years ago,” he wrote, explaining that he’d intended to raise awareness for those who may otherwise avoid the medical attention they need.

“The reason I wrote these two messages is that if you see a spot on your body please go to your doctor …so they can diagnose it right away,” he continued, adding, “I guess I should be more careful what I write about.”

Richard’s latest message comes just days after he concerned followers with a cryptic Facebook note that led many to believe he was near death.

“I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying. Oh I can see your faces now,” he wrote in part.

Despite his serious phrasing, the TV personality issued a meal culpa in another post and explained that he hadn’t meant to give anyone the wrong idea.

“Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today. Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying,” he wrote on social media. “It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion.”