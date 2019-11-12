Ricky Gervais Will Host Golden Globe Awards For 5th Time: ‘This Is The Very Last Time’

Ricky Gervais will be returning to host The Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 5th, 2020.

The comedian, who has hosted the awards show four times before, claims that this will be his last year. “Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” said Gervais.

The 76th annual Golden Globes will be the first show to kick off awards season, honoring stars with 25 categories including 14 in film and 11 for TV which are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Ricky has hosted the Golden Globes in 2010-2012 and then again in 2016.

“There is always a palpable electricity in the room when Ricky takes the Globes stage. His return as master of ceremonies at the Golden Globes is much anticipated,” said Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. “It is sure to make for an unexpected evening. We can’t wait to see what he has up his sleeve.”

Ricky who is created and starred in “The Office” and “Extras” has won three of his own Golden Globe Awards but he’s also taken home two Primetime Emmys and seven BAFTAS.

“When Ricky Gervais is at the helm of the Golden Globes Awards, we can always expect the unexpected,” said President of the HFPA Lorenzo Soria. “We’re excited to see it all unfold on Jan. 5!”

The three-hour live telecast will air on NBC on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.