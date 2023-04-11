Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s 10-Month-Old Son Plays With Bunnies In Adorable New Photos

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are sharing new photos of their 10-month-old baby boy!

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old Grammy winner shared new snaps of her son enjoying Easter.

In the pics, the infant looks adorable as he sits on the grass rocking a pair of bunny ears and chain as he holds a book and is surrounded by bunnies! In one picture, he even pets a rabbit’s head. In another series of photos, the little one lays in a play pen.

The new snaps come weeks after Badgalriri shared a sweet video of her son on Instagram writing, “look who don’t want mommy to workout.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together in May 2021 and are currently expecting their second child.

The “Work” singer shocked fans when she announced she was pregnant during her 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.

In November 2022, Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans chatted with the businesswoman at the Savage X Fenty fashion show, and she talked about the strong family unit she built with the rapper.

“It’s amazing to have a friendship like be the center of our entire family and I really love it, ” she said.

RiRi also gave Access an update on being a first-time mom.

“Motherhood is a whole other beast,” she told Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans. “Life starts over when you become a parent. It’s life like you’ve never known before.”

But there is one thing she was loving most about being a mom at the time.

“His eye contact,” she said. “Oh my God, when he looks at me in the eyes, my whole soul is like, I can’t tell if it’s cold or hot. It’s dropping, it’s like amazing.”