Rihanna Reacts To Scoring Historic Spotify Milestone ‘Wit No New Album’: ‘Lemme Talk My S***’

Rihanna is out here breaking some serious records.

The 35-year-old took to Twitter to react to the news that she has officially become the first female artist to have 10 songs reach 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Bad Gal billi … wit no new album… lemme talk my shit 😜🇧🇧 pic.twitter.com/Jr2fMJwOaT — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 30, 2023

“Bad Gal billi … wit no new album… lemme talk my s***,” the Grammy winner penned.

The songstress released her last album “Anti” back in 2016 and has been coy about dropping new music ever since.

Back in March, Rihanna got candid during an interview with British Vogue about feeling pressure to release new music.

“There’s this pressure that I put on myself. That if it’s not better than that then it is not even worth it. It is toxic. It’s not the right way to look at music because music is an outlet and a space to create, and you can create whatever. It doesn’t have to even be on any scale. It just has to be something that feels good. It could just be a song that I like. It literally could be that simple,” she told the mag.

Adding, “So I realized that if I keep waiting until this feels right and perfect and better, maybe it’s going to keep taking forever and maybe it’ll never come out and no, I’m not down to that. So, I want to play. And by play, I mean I have my ideas in my head, but I can’t say them out loud yet.”

At the time, Rihanna revealed that she’s hoping to drop new music sometime this year.