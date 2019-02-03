Rihanna Subtly Shades The Super Bowl In Unamused Airplane Video

Rihanna is making her thoughts on Super Bowl LIII quietly known.

The “Ocean’s 8” actress, who reportedly turned down an offer to headline Sunday’s halftime show in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, was on a flight when the big game went down.

While Rih was totally unfazed that she was unable to watch the game on the plane, some of her fellow passengers weren’t too happy.

“Now it’s time for the halftime [show] – is that right?” one concerned flyer could be heard asking in the background of one of the singer’s Instagram Stories videos.

“We should be able to get it on our phone, and watch the phone. We can livestream it,” another voice piped in.

As the football-concerned chatter went on, Rihanna comically zoomed in and out on her unamused face.

In another clip, the Fenty Beauty mogul slyly focused her lens on a plane companion who was apparently disgruntled about the lack of Super Bowl viewing options.

To make her opinion on the matter even more clear, she added a sticker that read “weirdo” overtop his head.

This is the first time Rihanna has made her distaste for the Super Bowl public since news broke that she’d turned down the 2019 halftime gig.

“They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy,” a source told Us Weekly last October. “She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance.”

Multiple other musicians followed suit, including Cardi B. The “Money” rapper told The Associated Press on Friday that she was also offered a spot on the halftime show lineup but similarly said no to support Colin.

“I got to sacrifice a lot of money to perform,” she admitted. “But there’s a man who sacrificed his job for us, so we got to stand behind him.”

In addition to Rihanna, a handful of other celebrities used their social media platforms to call out the Super Bowl.

“I will not be a spectator, viewer or supporter of the #SuperBowl today in protest of the @NFL’s racist treatment of @Kaepernick7 and its ongoing disregard for the health + well-being of all its players,” director Ava DuVernay declared via Twitter on Sunday morning. “To watch the game is to compromise my beliefs. It’s not worth it.”

After her announcement, Common, Janelle Monáe and other stars also committed to turning off the TV, using the hashtag #ImWithKap.

I will not be a spectator, viewer or supporter of the #SuperBowl today in protest of the @NFL’s racist treatment of @Kaepernick7 and its ongoing disregard for the health + well-being of all its players. To watch the game is to compromise my beliefs. It’s not worth it. #ImWithKap pic.twitter.com/fNEeke0crs — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 3, 2019

“I’m no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I’m changing the things I cannot accept” Dr. Angela Davis. #ImWithKap https://t.co/FobilXc7J0 — COMMON (@common) February 3, 2019

#ImWithKap #7Challenge! I am donating $7 to Colin’s Know Your Rights Camp. The number 7 symbolizes Kap’s jersey number. I challenge you to donate $7 to @YourRightsCamp and nominate 7 others to do the same. Go to https://t.co/Bonrfn2Jf2 and click donate. @Kaepernick7 pic.twitter.com/upSma6Hcxs — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) February 3, 2019

#ImWithKap and have been all season . And the below are just a few reasons why . @ava said it best ! Thank you . Cc: @Kaepernick7 ✊🏾 https://t.co/1MPPUfdiH1 — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) February 3, 2019