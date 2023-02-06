Rihanna’s ‘Stay’ Sung By Impassioned NFL Superfans Ahead Of Super Bowl LVII: Watch!

Rihanna is less than a week away from headlining the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, and it’s already clear her music is the perfect soundtrack for NFL fans!

In a new short film from Apple Music, 32 superfans – one for each of the league’s teams – came together to belt out Rihanna’s hit ballad “Stay.”

The fans each took turns singing a verse of the song at the top of their lungs, channeling their passion for their team into the all-out performance.

The song ended with a Kansas City Chiefs fan belting out Rihanna’s final note – clearly ready for his team to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday!

The film ended with all of the fans crowded together cheering loudly for their teams.

Apple Music shared the video on Monday and captioned it in part, “This week, we’re all on team @badgalriri.”

Watch Rihanna take over Apple Music’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Feb. 12 on FOX.