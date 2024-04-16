Riley Keough Weighs In On Emmy Nomination Buzz For ‘Under The Bridge’

Riley Keough and Lily Gladstone are already getting Emmy buzz for their work in “Under the Bridge.”

Riley, who executive produced and starred in the limited series, plays Rebecca Godfrey, an author who is writing a book about the murder of Reena Virk. Meanwhile Lily plays Cam Bentland, a detective on the case.

The two leading ladies have been praised by critics for their chilling portrayals in the limited series and while chatting to Access Hollywood at the Los Angeles premiere, Riley weighed in on the Emmy buzz, admitting she isn’t giving it too much thought.

“I don’t know, I don’t like thinking about those things because you never know and I’m proud of work regardless of accolades,” she told Access. “I’m so proud of the whole cast are so good. Lily is incredible. The kids are incredible. Everybody is just so, so good.”

It’s no surprise Lily knocked it out of the park, she was the first person Riley thought of to play Cam.

“It’s incredibly flattering to know that you come up in somebody’s mind, just like she does in mine for so many times that I read a script and there’s a character who I don’t know whose playing it yet and I lot of times I kind of cast Riley into it. So it was fantastic to get that chance and it’s definitely a huge honor and flattering,” Lily told Access.

The first episode of “Under the Bridge” comes out April 17 on Hulu.