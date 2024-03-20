Rinna Beauty’s Thick Sticks Lip Crayons Are Editor-Approved & Perfect For Overlining

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

We’re calling it now: This is the lip product of the season.

Rinna Beauty’s Thick Sticks are the love child of a lip liner and a lipstick. These pigmented, perfect for on-the-go beauty lippies are great for everything from adding a pop of color, to overlining your lips for a gorgeous Lisa Rinna-worthy pout.

I’m a beauty and shopping editor who has tried tons of lip products. Rinna Beauty Thick Sticks really wowed me with their application (no feathering or bleeding), how long they last (through lunch, an afternoon coffee, and a snack), and with how hydrating they are.

According to the brand, Thick Sticks are made with a non-drying satin formula featuring a blend of hydrating oils including jojoba, Vitamin E, and pomegranate extract. Plus, you can feel good about what you’re putting on your lips. The beauty line from model and reality star Rinna is cruelty-free, gluten-free and vegan. It’s also free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates.

Thick Sticks come in five shades, but I am especially partial to the shade “cake,” a gorgeous mauve-y nude.

Shop Rinna Beauty Thick Sticks below, plus more editor-loved Rinna Beauty lip products to try now.

