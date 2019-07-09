Rip Torn, ‘Men In Black’ and ‘Larry Sanders Show’ Star, Dies At 88

Hollywood has lost another longtime favorite.

Rip Torn died “peacefully” on Tuesday at his Connecticut home, his rep revealed in a statement to Access. He was 88 years old.

The Oscar nominee enjoyed a decades-long career in both feature films and television. He was best known for his roles as Agent Zed in the first two “Men in Black” films as well as producer Artie on HBO’s groundbreaking comedy “The Larry Sanders Show,” for which he received six Emmy nods and one win. The showbiz veteran was also lauded for his recurring appearances on “Chicago Hope” and “30 Rock.”

Torn first made a name for himself back in the ’50s and worked consistently until recent years. His last on-screen credit was 2012’s “Bridge of Names” and he provided voiceover duties on Comedy Central’s “TripTank” in 2016.

The prolific actor passed away surrounded by wife Amy Wright and daughters Katie and Angelica, his rep shared. He was previously married to Geraldine Page and Ann Wedgeworth, and had six children in total — Angelica and twin sons Tony and Jon Torn with Page, daughter Danae with Wedgeworth, and Katie and daughter Claire with Wright.