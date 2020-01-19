Rita Wilson Told Tom Hanks Not To Do This On This On The Red Carpet And He Did It Anyway

Tom Hanks takes direction from no one – including his lovely wife, Rita Wilson!

In a hilarious SAG Awards moment, Tom Hanks took Access Hollywood’s Not So Mister Nice Guy Quiz and revealed his favorite curse word, what he says when he stubs his toe and the last time he made Rita mad – and while Rita playfully encouraged her hubby not to answer, Tom forged ahead.

America’s (and Access Hollywood’s) favorite actor jovially revealed that when it comes to his favorite curse word, he’s a big fan of the word horses**t, for the sole reason that it covers all sins. Rita warned her hubby not to say it out loud for fear he’d become a meme — but Tom explained in a fun fashion that he doesn’t mind.

Tom also added that when it comes to stubbing his toe, he absolutely has no words. He said the act is sometimes so painful that he can’t get anything out that sounds sensical. And the last time he made Rita mad was in a dispute over snow boots.

The “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” star said all jokes aside, it’s fun to be here at the SAG Awards, and Rita added that she feels grateful to be among such a talented and friendly group.

