‘Riverdale’ Is Coming To An End After 7 Seasons, The CW Confirms

The CW is saying goodbye to its beloved teen drama “Riverdale.”

The fan-favorite series is ending after seven seasons, the network announced on Thursday.

According to a press release, the final episodes will premiere midseason in 2023, but no specific date or number of episodes were confirmed at this time.

Per multiple outlets, The CW’s CEO Mark Pedowitz spoke about “Riverdale’s” departure on the network’s pre-Upfronts call, and promised to give the show a proper goodbye.

“I am a big believer of giving series that have had a long run an appropriate send-off,” Pedowitz reportedly said, adding, “We had a long conversation with Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] yesterday and he is thrilled with the decision. We are going to treat the show in the manner it deserves. It’s been an iconic pop culture star and we want to make sure that it goes out the right way.”

“Riverdale” is based on the famous Archie Comics characters, including Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead and many other of their high school friends as they navigate the evils lurking within their supposedly safe town.

KJ Apa stars as Archie Andrews, alongside Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge and Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones.

The series debuted in January 2017.