Rob Gronkowski: I’m Picking Up Odd Jobs To Keep Me Busy After Retiring From NFL

Rob Gronkowski is still hustling, except this time, off the field.

The former Patriots tight end is claiming that he’s now doing a bunch of odd jobs from landscaping to being a personal assistant to his model girlfriend Camille Kostek, but, we think he may be just joking.

“[Football season] hasn’t started yet, so I don’t know [if I will miss it],” said Gronk, “We’ll see,” the former NFL superstar told Access at the 2nd annual Monster Energy $50K Charity Challenge Celebrity Basketball Game. Gronk hasn’t said goodbye to sports all together, the Super Bowl Champ was one of the captains for the charity game.

Taking on boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s team, Gronk felt confident his would give them a run for their money. “My team is stacked…I traded for Shiggy, so I got Shiggy on my team,” he explained. The game-winning team received $25K for the charity they represented, while the other team received $5K for their respective charity.

Gronk, who has three Super Bowl rings and a few parades under his belt is proud of how the US women’s national soccer team are celebrating their 4th World Cup win. “They’ve been on point with the celebrations,” said Gronk. “I see them all. You just gotta go HAM, like they’ve been doing and they’ll be fine.”

What’s next for the former NFL player? Might we see him back on screen, perhaps in a music video with girlfriend Camille Kostek?

He’ll keep us guessing as he vaguely explained, “You never know.”