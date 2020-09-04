Robert De Niro And Morgan Freeman Reunite On Screen In ‘The Comeback Trail’ About Two Movie Producers In Debt

What happens when two hapless movie producers are in debt to the mob and decide to come up with a wild plan to pay him back? Well, it’s called “The Comeback Trail” starring Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, tommy Lee Jones and Zach Braff.

Braff and De Niro play the movie producers who are in deep with the mob and come up with a wild west-plot to pay back the dough — make an action-packed Western movie and bring in washed-up actor Duke Montana (played by Tommy Lee Jones) as the star and then accidentally kill him off in a stunt so they can pick up the insurance money and pay back the mob.

As it turns out, killing off a washed-up actor isn’t so easy after all.

The movie is written and directed by, George Gallo, and also stars Emile Hirsch, Kate Katzman, Eddie Griffin

