Robert De Niro Reflects On Working With Leonardo DiCaprio 30 Years After ‘This Boy’s Life’: ‘I’m So Proud’

Robert De Niro is happy to be bringing his legendary movie career full circle.

The Hollywood powerhouse joined Access Hollywood ahead of the 2023 Tribeca Festival this week and reflected on reuniting with Leonardo DiCaprio and director Martin Scorsese for “Killers of the Flower Moon,” 30 years after he worked with Leo on 1993’s “This Boy’s Life” – Leo’s first major film role!

“I’m so proud of Leo, he’s doing great,” De Niro told Access, sharing his excitement about teaming back up with his fellow Oscar winner and the acclaimed director. “It was finally, it was finally a time where we can do a movie together with this film and I hope we can do another movie together with Marty. It was a great experience.”

When asked about Scorsese’s reported new project about the life of Jesus, De Niro said he’d be happy to join any film the celebrated director – with whom he’s worked on multiple films over the past five decades – has in mind.

“I would love to do anything with Marty, if he asked me to be part of any movie with good reason,” he said.

Though De Niro hasn’t yet gotten word about whether he’s being considered for a role in Scorsese’s Jesus project, he did tease another endeavor that he, Leo and the auteur are getting underway.

“We’ve talked about this particular subject for years, I don’t know yet, ideally with me, Marty and Leo directing,” he said, adding, “It’s a very solid subject, it’s one that anyone would understand right away but we have to talk more about it.”

At 79, De Niro isn’t slowing down professionally and he’s also embraced an important new personal chapter.

The Oscar winner surprised fans with the news that he and girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed a baby girl named Gia in April, and he’s not the only Hollywood legend expanding their family later in life!

Al Pacino is set to welcome his fourth child at age 83 in the coming weeks, and Robert told Access that he had just heard about his friend and fellow icon’s big news and now foresees potential playdates with their little ones in the future.

“All that stuff, we’ll be doing that soon enough,” he said.

Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, David Foster & More Hollywood Dads Who’ve Had Kids After 60 View Gallery

De Niro also shared the joy he feels as a new dad of seven and how his and Tiffany’s daughter has completed his parenting journey.

“From my perspective as a man and a father, I would say, children are miracles and mine with Gia now is the last proving of that, if you will,” he said.

The 2023 Tribeca Festival kicks off Wednesday, June 7 and wraps Sunday, June 18.

— Erin Biglow