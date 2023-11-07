Robert Irwin & Girlfriend Rorie Buckey Look So In Love At Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Ceremony

Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey’s latest red carpet outing got the royal treatment!

The couple, both 19, stepped out for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize ceremony in Singapore on Nov. 7, where Robert was tapped as a presenter. He and Rorie beamed for photos in dapper evening wear, with Robert sporting a classic suit and tie and his girlfriend in a breezy floral gown with trendy cutouts.

Robert, the son of late animal activist and “Crocodile Hunter” host Steve Irwin, was also spotted shaking hands with William and gave the Prince of Wales a social media shoutout for welcoming him to an event that champions a cause close to his heart.

“What an unforgettable night presenting at the EarthShot Prize awards in Singapore,” he wrote. “Thank you to His Royal Highness Prince William for having my partner Rorie and I, and a big thanks to the incredible team, fellow presenters and hosts. A night of hope for the future of our environment.”

Robert has famously followed in his dad’s wildlife conservation footsteps alongside sister Bindi and mom Terri. Rorie is reportedly enrolled as a physiology major at Curtin University in Perth, Australia, where her late uncle, actor Heath Ledger, also grew up.

She and Robert went public with their romance over the summer, attending the “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1” premiere in Sydney. They’ve since sung each other’s praises on social media and gotten the stamp of approval from the rest of the Irwin fam!

Bindi and Terri have both posted loving comments on the pair’s sweet Instagram posts in recent months, with Bindi swooning over Robert and Rorie playing with her 2-year-old daughter in a heartwarming video shared just last week.

“I’m so thankful Grace gets to grow up surrounded by so much love. She’s very lucky to have you and @robertirwinphotography in her life,” the proud mom wrote.