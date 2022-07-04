Robert Irwin Is A Hollywood Hunk In New Fashion Photo Shoot That Has Fans Swooning

Crikey, Robert Irwin is a hottie!

The 18-year-old son of late crocodile hunter Steve Irwin and wildlife warrior Terri Irwin hit the cover of Stellar Magazine for his first-ever fashion photo shoot, and fans are losing it over the hottie photos.

On the cover, Robert is a Hollywood heartthrob with a mauve-colored T-shirt with the sleeves rolled up and a set of classic trousers. The high-fashion look is giving major old Hollywood vibes. Inside the mag, Robert posed for a series of additional snaps, including one in an all-denim ensemble and another in a spin on his favorite khaki.

In each of the snaps, Robert is giving the camera a sexy stare or looking off into the distance. For fans of the reality star, they know he normally prefers to be behind the camera, taking the photos as he’s become a well-known wildlife photographer in addition to working at his family’s Australia Zoo.

All the photos from the Stellar Magazine shoot were taken at the family’s zoo, as well. Fans were quick to note that he was “old school handsome” while other fans noted that they needed a “minute to recover” after seeing the spread.

Robert posted the photos on his Instagram and wrote alongside the snap, “Well this was definitely something different, being asked to feature on the cover of Australia’s Stellar Magazine! @stellarmag.”

In the interview, Robert opened up about growing up at the zoo without his dad.

“Because I am sort of stepping into adulthood, having turned 18, and navigating that is hard enough [but] when you are in my situation, and you don’t have a father figure to guide you through, it’s really hard,” he said.

“The year before last I walked my sister down the aisle, and you do that sort of stuff and think, ‘That was Dad’s job. That wasn’t mine.’ So, it’s just these bittersweet moments that you get all the time.”

Of his mum Terri, Robert praised her for the how she raised two children on her own, and kept Australia Zoo alive during the pandemic.

“She’s sailed us through Covid effortlessly, and she’s had to be Mum and Dad,” he said. “Whenever times are really tough, and I wish Dad was here, I just think about how proud he would be of Mum.”

And while fans can’t seem to get over the super hot snaps of Robert, just a few short years ago Robert told Access Hollywood that he’s not paying too much attention to his love life, despite his mom and sister, Bindi, revealing that Robert has quite the fan base due to his good looks and sweet personality.

“Yes, well, they are only human,” Terri joked about the girls who have expressed interest in Robert. “I do love watching him growing up and having a passion for photography. Theres a lot of young girls that love photography as well.”

Terri said she has definitely given her son a subtle nudge when girls reach out to Robert about photography.

“I’ll be like, she’s kinda cute,” Terri said.

“And he’ll be like yeah she has a Canon Eos mark 1 thing with an f2.8 dealymabobber and an awesome ISO. And I’m like, ‘Wow good for her.’”

Robert joked during the 2018 interview that he’s just not interested in dating just yet, and said he’s focusing his energy on his camera skills!

“It’s funny trying to explain photography to mom and Bindi because I am kind of obsessed with it. I absolutely love it. The technical side of things — when you get into all the different lenses and cameras — and I start talking about it and I think that they’re paying attention because they are nodding and smiling and I’ll ask them about what I just said — and I think it just goes straight over their head.”

Bindi and Terri nodded in agreement, saying yes, most of this stuff does go over their head, but they love Robert anyway!

“That’s Robert’s real love in life right now, and his focus. We love you,” Bindi said.

“If a girl’s gotta camera, she’s in,” Terri joked.

“Yeah, but only because of the camera,” Bindi quipped. “It’s very funny.”

“They’re very supportive,” Robert kidded back.

Well, perhaps after this latest look from Robert he may have some more new fans coming his way!

PHOTOS: Bindi, Robert, Terri and Steve Irwin Family Photos