Robert Irwin Is Learning To Drive From Mom Terri Irwin: See The Cute Proof!

Robert Irwin is hitting the wide-open road with his driving teacher, mom Terri Irwin, by his side! Robert, 16, revealed that he’s taking driving lessons from his mom.

“I’ve got the best driving teacher! 😊 (By the way we are stopped and parked in this photo),” Robert wrote alongside a snap with his mom in a truck together. Robert revealed earlier this year he’s learning to drive his dad Steve Irwin’s 30-year-old truck.

Robert’s latest milestone comes after a pretty busy couple of months amid a pandemic and working at the Australia Zoo alongside his family. Robert will not only be getting his driver’s license soon, he’ll be adding the title of uncle to his resume. Robert shared a sweet post about how excited he is for his sister, Bindi, and her husband, Chandler to become parents.

“It’s a girl!! I am so happy for you and Chandler! I can’t wait to meet my niece 😊 I know you will both be the greatest parents ever and I’m excited for all of the amazing adventures ahead!,” Robert wrote!

And what’s more? Robert also knocked another big milestone out last year! He graduated from high school at 15 years old after doing homeschool at Australia Zoo.

“Well this is it. Over a decade of study – in planes, trains and thousands of hotel rooms in all corners of the world, and today I’ve graduated from high school. Grade 12 and 2 TAFE certificates done! ✅ Excited for what’s ahead…” Robert wrote back in October.

Now with learning to drive – nothing will stop him!