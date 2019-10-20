Robert Pattinson Says His ‘The Lighthouse’ Co-Star Willem Dafoe Inspired His ‘Batman’ Voice

Robert Pattinson is getting major Oscars buzz!

The actor stars in the film, “The Lighthouse,” where he plays Ephraim Winslow opposide Willem Dafoe’s Thomas Wake.

Access Hollywood recently chatted with the actor who reacted to all the love the film is getting.

“When I first watched this I loved it, I thought the movie was really great… I thought the script was really great and I kinda thought people would be, they would find it harder to take then they do,” he said.

“The first screening I saw and everyone was laughing I was like, ‘Wow!,'” he continued. “I guess I sort of underestimated the audience’s desire for kind of, sea shanty madness. I think it’s lovely that people are connecting with it, cause it’s kind of, it’s a pretty aggressive to the audience movie and I don’t know. People seem to be really accepting of it, so it’s kind of great!”

Later in the interview, Robert had a super fun and playful moment when asked about his role in “The Batman,” which is set to hit theaters in 2021 and also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Paul Dano as The Riddler.

When asked about fans going wild for his smoldering jawline, he had a cheeky response, playfully showing off his signature pose.

One signature thing about Batman/Bruce Wayne is that he usually has quite a signature gravelly voice. And Robert revealed that his “Lighthouse” co-star Willem Dafoe actually helped serve as inspiration for the upcoming performance.

“Willem’s voice in this is quite inspiring for it to be honest,” he said. “It is pretty similar, the voice I’m gonna do.”

He went on to describe Batman’s voice as “piratey.”

“I think Batman has sort of kind of piratey kind of voice, I think that will really suit it!” he said.

“The Lighthouse” is out now.

— Stephanie Swaim