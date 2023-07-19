Rod Stewart Sweetly Kisses Newborn Grandson, Smiles In Rare Family Photo With 7 Of His Kids

Rod Stewart is loving the grandfather life!

The music icon’s daughter, Ruby Stewart, snapped a heartwarming photo of Rod cradling her 10-week-old son Otis in his lap on a recent vacation in Spain. Rod even gave the newborn a sweet kiss on the top of his head in the cute snap and Ruby couldn’t help but reveal the legendary rocker’s family nickname.

“Papa Stew (Silly Grandad),” she wrote on her Instagram story this week, tagging Rod in the post.

The “Maggie May” singer, 78, appeared to be having a ball while spending quality time with loved ones on the trip.

Rod’s wife, Penny Lancaster, and older daughter Kimberly Stewart shared the same portrait of the patriarch smiling alongside seven of his children and multiple grandchildren.

In addition to Kimberly, Ruby and Otis, Rod’s son Liam and his fiancée Nicole Artukovich were present for the photo with their baby boy Louie, who was born just three days after Otis.

Also pictured were Rod’s daughter Renee, 31, sons Aiden, 12, Alastair, 17, and Sean, 42, along with Sean’s wife Jody Weintraub, Alastair’s girlfriend, and Ruby’s fiancé, Jake Kalic.

“La familia,” Kimberly wrote in her Instagram caption alongside a Spanish flag.

All The Celebrity Babies Born In 2023 View Gallery

Noticeably absent from the lineup was Kimberly’s 12-year-old daughter Delilah, who she shares with Benicio del Toro, but the preteen has gotten to enjoy previous getaways with her famous family.

Back in February, Delilah posed with Rod and both of her parents for an Instagram pic taken in Benicio’s native Puerto Rico.

— Erin Biglow