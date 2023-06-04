Romeo Santos Brings Fan Onstage To Sing With Him On Night One Of His Tour

Romeo Santos kicked off his “Fórmula Vol.3” tour with a bang!

The singer, known as “The King of Bachata,” performed an electrifying first concert on June 3 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

His two-hour-long set included 35 songs ranging from hits like “Obsesion,” “Un Beso” and “X Si Volvemos.”

The night kicked off with a sultry version of “Pañuelo” before he transitioned into a medley including songs like “La Diabla” and “Eres Mia.”

About 15 minutes into his set, Romeo stopped the music to share a heartfelt moment with the audience, thanking them for spending the evening with him.

“For me it is and honor and huge pleasure to be with so many beautiful people tonight,” he said. “You guys could have been anywhere. You could be elsewhere on a beautiful Saturday night but you’re here tonight with me and that means a lot. I have been doing this for 25 years because of you. First because of God then because of you. Filling up arenas and stadiums. You guys maintain the ‘King of Bachata’ in my musical genre, and I love you for that.”

The night was truly dedicated to his fans as he danced along to his bachata music and had several interactions with audience members.

Halfway through his set he gave a lucky lady in the front row his custom black, fringe leather jacket that had a painting of the Santa Monica pier and said Los Angeles in the back.

“Listen, this jacket is expensive but you are more valuable to me,” he said before taking off his jacket and handing it to the screaming fan.

@RomeoSantosPage gave his custom leather jacket to a fan at his concert last night! pic.twitter.com/2JwRghWLAb — Emely Navarro (@EmelyNavarro) June 4, 2023

But that wasn’t all!

Towards the end of the show, he made one fan’s dream come true by bringing him up on stage and asking him to finish the lyric to his songs.

“James, okay you know all my s**t. Do you know all my songs? You sure, don’t be lying! You got this?” he said.

The fan delivered! He perfectly sang along to Aventura’s hit song with Don Omar “Ella Y Yo,” which had the audience on their feet.

That moment when @RomeoSantosPage asks a fan to complete the lyric and he absolutely kills it! pic.twitter.com/leTK3afYrY — Emely Navarro (@EmelyNavarro) June 4, 2023

Before Romeo finished his set list by singing “Obsesion” he told the crowd the energy at the concert was a 10.

The audience was so electric that he returned for an encore, belting out “Sus Heullas” and “Propuesta Indecente.”

The “King of Bachata” is on tour until Nov. 25. He initially announced his four-city summer tour on Valentine’s Day, along with the news that he welcomed his fourth child.

A few months later on May 15, he took to Instagram to reveal 22 more dates were added.

Romeo’s tour follows his chart-topping album “Fórmula, Vol. 3” which was released On Sept. 1, 2022.

—Emely Navarro