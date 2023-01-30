Ron Howard Speaks Out On ‘Inspiring’ ‘American Graffiti’ Co-Star Cindy Williams’ Death (Exclusive)

Ron Howard is remembering Cindy Williams.

The director, who starred opposite Cindy in “American Graffiti,” spoke out exclusively to Access Hollywood, sharing his thoughts on the late “Laverne & Shirley” star’s passing. He also praised her craft as an actress.

“Even when it came to something as playful [and] as accessible to a large audience as playing Shirley on ‘Laverne & Shirley’ she put her stamp on her work and tackled it with a personal integrity that I found inspiring,” he shared.

The Oscar winner also praised how “grounded” she was throughout her career and life.

“She was also very grounded. Never bought into the glamour of it. She loved the work and it was both her means of expression but also her profession,” he shared with Access.

Cindy and Ron both starred in George Lucas’ 1973 film “American Graffiti.” The duo played onscreen love interests Laurie and Steve.

Cindy’s family revealed on Monday that she passed away on Jan. 25 at the age of 75 in Los Angeles.

Her family spokesperson released a statement to NBC News from the late star’s children Emily and Zak about the sad situation.

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed. Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved,” the statement reads in part.

Cindy was best known for her role as Shirley Feeney in the series “Laverne & Shirley,” opposite the late Penny Marshall.

— Stephanie Swaim