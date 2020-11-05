Rosario Dawson Celebrates Boyfriend Cory Booker’s Senate Reelection With Sweet Note

Rosario Dawson is so proud of her boyfriend Cory Booker’s reelection as New Jersey’s senator.

The actress shared a sweet black-and-white photo of the couple on Instagram along with a sweet note.

“So proud of and grateful for you my love. I got to vote for you here in New Jersey and am so glad that you overwhelmingly and rightfully won your seat again,” Dawson wrote. “To know your leadership will continue to guide us with love, brilliance, patience, grace and effectiveness is the kind of representation and hope we need,” the 41-year-old wrote.

Her longtime love thanked New Jersey voters for their support in an Instagram post following the election results writing, “New Jersey, I’m once again humbled by the faith you’ve placed in me. Thank you for standing with me and allowing me the honor of representing our great state in Washington. Our work is far from finished.”

Rosario commented on his post writing, “Congratulations my love. I’m so grateful for your leadership and your team. We need you.”

The couple have been dating since Fall of 2018 after meeting at a political fundraiser for a mutual friend. The senator revealed in an interview with BuzzFeed how the couple were doing after Rosario moved into his Newark, New Jersey home.

“This is the first time in my life I’ve really lived with somebody — and obviously Rosario and I are enjoying and adjusting to that, right?” Booker said.

Even with their busy schedules, the couple find time together even if it’s just for a quick meal.

“I have not done that, really, as a bachelor, where I actually sit at a table and just, like, breathe and eat a meal,” Booker told BuzzFeed. “And just set a table — I can’t tell you how rarely do I set the table as a bachelor, you know, as a guy living alone. So it’s just really nice to set a table, have somebody to say grace with, before a meal. It’s just those small things really are, I’m finding, incredibly enriching.”