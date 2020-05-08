Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, Dead At 75 From Coronavirus Complications

Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, the incredible Las Vegas act, has died after complications from coronavirus, multiple outlets confirm. He was 75.

According to a press release, the famous performer passed away from the illness at a Las Vegas hospital on Friday.

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” said Siegfried. “From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.” He continued, “Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final few days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.”

The duo had been working together in their musical act for over 40 year and overcame many challenges, including the career-ending attack that left audiences shock. Roy was attacked onstage by their 7-year-old white tiger named Mantecore in 2003. He escaped the incident with critical injuries, but ultimately survived.

Roy will certainly be missed.

