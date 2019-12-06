Royal Baby On The Way For Prince Guillaume and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg

Another royal baby is on the way! Prince Guillaume, 38, and his wife Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg, 35, are going to become first-time parents this May.

The couple revealed the happy news in an announcement from the Marshall Of The Court on Friday. “The Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess are expecting their first child,” the statement read in part. “The birth is scheduled for May. The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess and the members of both families are delighted with the news and share their great joy.”

Guillaume and Stephanie beamed for the cameras in a series of portraits also released by the palace. Dressed in smart-casual clothes, the couple seemed thrilled to announce the news!

The royal pair married seven years ago and haven’t been in a rush to have children. Prince Guillaume is the heir apparent of Luxembourg as the eldest child of Grand Duke Henri Luxembourg. Stephanie and Guillaume’s baby will be second in line to the throne.

Congratulations to the growing family!