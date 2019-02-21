Rumer Willis Calls Jussie Smollett Arrest “Shocking’ And ‘Devastating’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rumer Willis is totally shocked by the arrest of her former “Empire” co-star Jussie Smollett.

Rumer joined Access Live on Thursday morning and spoke with hosts Natalie Morales and Scott Evans about Jussie’s arrest after he was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report.

“I think it is just a really devastating situation for everyone involved. I don’t’ really know what to say about all of this. It’s just really devastating,” Rumer shared. “I haven’t been on the show in over a year. I had a great time doing the show, but I have been very separate from the show.”

Rumer played Tory Ash on the hit Fox show and had a storyline closely related to Hakeem Lyon and Tiana Brown. Jussie famous played another Lyon brother, Jamal Lyon.

Jussie claimed in a police report in late January that he had been attacked by two male offenders who yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him. The story was later questioned by police and media, which led to Jussie’s arrest on Wednesday.