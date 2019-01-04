Who’s already to done had herses?!

Access has an exclusive sneak peek at this week’s wig-snatching episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.” Watch as the queens prep and primp for elimination day!

Monet X Change lets viewers know that this episode’s runway lewk is, “curves and swerves, padded for the gawds!” as all the girls sashay into the workroom.

Valentina then steps in, letting everyone know she’s decided to go for a “very lazy, very cash” look, as she rocks a “Prada-Prada-Saint Laurent-and-Zara” outfit,” which seems to amuse Manila Luzon who smirks in response.

Later in the clip, Monique questions Monet’s wig, which Monet reveals is a major “Kenya Kardashian” vibe.

Things in the clip end on an anticipatory note, with Monique Heart noting that “someone is going home!”

Who do you think will sashay away on tonight’s episode?

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” airs Fridays at 8/7c on VH1.

— Stephanie Swaim