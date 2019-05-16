‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alums Alyssa Edwards, Shangela & More Team Up For New Series ‘Werq The World’

Get ready to see these queens werk!

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alums Alyssa Edwards, Shangela, Valentina, Latrice Royale, Sharon Needles, Kim Chi, Detox, Violet Chachki, Aquaria and Kennedy Davenport are teaming up for a brand new digital series called “Werq The World.”

The trailer shows the queens getting ready and performing for the tour of the same name. It looks like fans will get a better view at what goes on when the beloved queens travel the world and prepare to sashay across the stage at each venue.

“Buckle up, because this is going to be a sickening ride! From World of Wonder, producers of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ comes ‘Werq the World,’ a raw, real, behind-the-scenes look at the global tour of the same name,” a press release about the show reads. “‘Werq the World’ is an unprecedented backstage pass and intimate look into the global phenomenon of drag, with each episode centering around a different performer on the tour. This docu-series features ten of the most famous Queens in the world as they bring their gag-worthy performances to ferocious fans across the globe. Viewers will follow along with each Queen as they share their own personal journeys and unveil the truths about drag life on tour.”

“Werq The World” debuts June 6th on WOW Presents Plus.

— Stephanie Swaim