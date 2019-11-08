‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ & ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Have An Epic Collab That Will Snatch Your Wig & Leave You Gagged!

Category is: “Charlies Angels” extravaganza!

Make sure your lace front is properly secured, because it’s about to be snatched by this epic collab you never saw coming.

In a new clip ahead of the release of “Charlie’s Angels,” RuPaul and some of the gals have gotten together to solve a case of a mysterious wig snatcher!

The clip starts with Elizabeth Banks aka Bosley giving Mama Ru a call and asking for her help.

RuPaul stars as Bos-slay, and the new angels are played by none other than Alaska, Nina West and Peppermint, who are trying to solve the case of a wig snatching fiend!

They employ their best techniques and set a trap, using wigs, electronics and some green lazers.

The wig snatcher turns out to be the sweatiest woman in show business herself – Katya! The end up apprehending Ms. Zamolodchikova, much to the excitement of Bos-Slay.

At the end of the clip, the Ru girls meet up with the OG angels, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska and go on the road to catch a “lipstick assassin.”

“Charlie’s Angels” is in theaters on Nov. 15, 2019.

— Stephanie Swaim

